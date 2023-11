Tacky Jacks Supports Orange Beach Elementary

Tacky Jacks recently held Orange Beach Elementary Spirit Night at their Orange Beach Location. A portion of the sales from the night were donated to the school for use for “extra school projects and needs”. The check for $2000 was presented to Cendy Hart, Jessica Lazzarino and Neeli Faulkner, representing the school, by Meagan Skipper Hoven.