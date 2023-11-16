Renovation of Gulf State Park should be complete by summer season

The Gulf State Park Pier closed onb Nov. 13,and work has begun to repair the damage caused to the pier by Hurricane Sally in 2020. The pier will remain closed during the renovation process.

“The pier provides quality recreational fishing for thousands of anglers each year. Once the work is completed, anglers and other park visitors will have full access to one of the premier fishing and sightseeing destinations on the Gulf Coast,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR)

M.D. Thomas Construction in Orange Beach, Alabama, was awarded the contract to perform the repairs which include rebuilding a 200-foot section of the pier that collapsed during the storm. The pier is expected to reopen to the public in the summer of 2024.

On September 16, 2020, Hurricane Sally crawled ashore on Alabama’s Gulf Coast as a category two storm. Strong winds and a powerful storm surge were intensified by Sally’s sluggish pace and caused significant damage to the pier and other structures at Gulf State Park. Prior to Sally’s formation and landfall, the pier had been scheduled to reopen after the completion of a $2.4 million renovation.

“The pier partially reopened to fishing and sightseeing in 2021,” said Greg Lein, Director of ADCNR’s State Parks Division. “Since then, visitors have had access to half of the pier. We look forward to welcoming anglers and sightseers back to the full pier next summer.”

During the closure, anglers are encouraged to check out other fishing locations along Alabama’s Gulf Coast including Gulf State Park’s Alabama Point, Romar Beach and Cotton Bayou (wheelchair accessible), and the Steve McMillan Fishing Pier and Boat Ramp at Fort Morgan. For more information, visit the fishing section of outdooralabama.com.