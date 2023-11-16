Deadline for supporting Wreaths Across Barrancas is Nov. 28

The Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon has announced that The deadline to order wreaths to be placed at Barrancas Cemetary in front of veteran’s graves is is Tuesday, November 28 at 5 p.m. The Kiwanians are sponsoring the Dec. 16 event as part of the aannual Wreaths Across American program, a nationwide charity that delivers wreaths to all 50 states. Orders received after the deadline will be applied to next year’s event.

Big Lagoon Kiwanians solicit memorial wreath sponsorships specifically for Barrancas National Cemetery onboard NAS in Pensacola and will place the wreaths on veterans’ headstones on National Remembrance Day. Every year, the club organizes the distribution of over 12,000 wreaths with the help of volunteers, including youth groups.

The goal is to not only to honor the brave men and women who have fought for our country but also to teach young people about the sacrifices veterans have made throughout history. The Barrancas Cemetery is the resting place for a variety of troops, including 251 African-American soldiers who fought for the Union during the Civil War. Most of the 45,000 veterans buried at Barrancas no longer have living family to remember them. For more info, call (850) 207-1217 or visit Barrancas Wreaths.com.