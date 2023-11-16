Orange Beach Schools Earn Academic Accolades

range Beach Elementary School was recently recognized by U.S. World News and Reports as the best elementary school in Baldwin County! According to U.S. News and World Reports’ website, 76% of students are proficient in reading and 84% in mathematics. Orange Beach Elementary School was recently recognized by NICHE as the number one elementary school in the Pensacola area. Orange Beach Middle and High School was recognized by the Alabama State Department of Education as an A+ College Ready School of Distinction and A+ College Ready School of Excellence. The middle school received the School of Distinction award for meeting or exceeding its PSAT 8/9 goals for two years in the program. Orange Beach High School received the School of Excellence Award for exceeding its individual goals for qualifying scores on the spring 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) exams by increasing the number of APqualifying scores. Orange Beach and Hewitt-Trussville were the only two systems in Alabama in which both middle and high schools received awards. Pictured: Board Members Robert Stuart, Lisa Nix, and Shannon Robinson, OBMHS Principal Chris Shaw, OBES Principal Mary Catherine Law, Board VP Nelson Bauer, Board President Randy McKinney, and Superintendent Randy Wilkes.