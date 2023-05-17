Jeep tickets on sale for Illuminating Autism FUNraiser

The draw down board has been dusted off and tickets offering the opportunity to win two 2022 Jeep Wranglers are now on sale for the 17th Annual Autism FUNraiser at Pirates Cove in Josephine July 22-24. Separate drawdowns for the jeeps start at noon on Saturday and Sunday. More info: HighHopes4Autism .org or call 251-986-7007.

The FUNraiser features two days of food and fun, a local art walk, and live music from an eclectic assortment of local musicians beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The highlight of the weekend will be the drawdowns for the 2023 Jeeps, provided by Gulf Chrysler Dodge Jeep in Foley, especially when negotiations start and tension mounts during the final few rounds. The tickets are officially on sale online only until Memorial Day weekend.

“We ran out early the past two years and wanted to give our sponsors and our long time supporters a chance to get their tickets first,’’ said High Hopes Director Rachael Mueller.

High Hopes is the local nonprofit specializing in language development and social behavior therapy for school-age children. Founded in 2009, the school is located on the campus of Saint Benedict Catholic School in Elberta. The organization serves preschool age children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder, specializing in language development and social behavior necessary for integration in a traditional classroom environment.

The funraiser annual raises around $60,000 for the non-profit, and, like the school itself, has continued to expand since 2009.

“So many people look forward to this each year, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the community support,” said Mueller. “Not only is it a fun beach weekend, but it is our center’s only fundraising source throughout the year.”