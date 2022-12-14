New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip at Gulf Place

The 12th Annual Polar Bear Dip will take place on New Year’s Day, Sunday, January 1, 2023, at HIGH NOON, rain or shine, at the Gulf Shores Main Public Beach (at The Hangout: 101 E. Beach Blvd). Take the Plunge into the Gulf of Mexico for this uniquely coastal, family-friendly event presented by the Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores in partnership with The Hangout, The City of Gulf Shores, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Dress up in a wacky outfit or just show up and be a part of this uniquely coastal event. The beach party starts at 10 AM with beachfront entertainment by DJ Saint Nic. Enjoy the beach bonfire, games, and entertainment as we countdown to take the DIP at high noon, followed by a NEW YEAR’S DAY party at the Hangout, featuring LIVE entertainment, free chili & hot chocolate for everyone who takes the plunge, and all of the football games on TV. The event is totally free! Polar Bear Dip souvenir T-shirts ($20) will be available and donations are encouraged with 100% of the proceeds benefit the Gulf Shores Kiwanis Club and Alabama Special Olympics.

Trish Smathers, President of the Gulf Shores Kiwanis Club said, “We are looking forward to the 12th Annual Polar Bear Dip, which has become one of the area’s most anticipated yearly traditions. sunThere is no better way to bring in the new year than by taking a dip in the gulf from our beautiful Alabama beach… or just come out to enjoy the party!

“We invite all of our locals, snowbirds, and visitors to join us in bringing in 2023 Gulf Coast style.”