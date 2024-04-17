39th Silverhill Heritage Day Fest April 27

The 39th Annual Silverhill Heritage Day Festival is scheduled April 27 in the historic town’s downtown area (Hwy. 104 & Hwy. 55). Opening ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m.. The parade will start at 10 a.m. and festival fun will continue until 2 p.m. The fest will feature food trucks, and more than 75 arts and crafts vendors. A nice play area will be set up for kids to enjoy with all activities in the kid’s area presented free of charge. Live music performances will begin around 11 a.m. from This Side of 49, John Hart Band and 7th Green. More info: (251) 945-5198 ie silverhillheritageday@ gmail.com.

Pictured: Retired Silverhill Police Chief Kenny Hempfleng, pictured with Ashley Voelker and Cindy Schulze, is the grand marshal for the 39th Annual Heritage Day Festival and Parade. Chief Hempfleng spent the past several years as a pillar of the community. While he has retired as chief, he still stays a part of the town and police department, lending a hand whenever needed. Chances are, you haven’t been to a town event in Silverhill and not had the opportunity to shake his hand and chat about just about anything.