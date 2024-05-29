Alabama offers free fishing to residents & visitors on June 8

On Saturday, June 8, Alabamians and out-of-state visitors alike will have the opportunity to fish for free in most public waters. Free Fishing Day allows residents and non-residents to enjoy the outstanding fishing Alabama has to offer without purchasing a fishing license. The event is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 1-9.

Free Fishing Day takes place during Alabama’s red snapper season. While fishing license requirements are waived for Free Fishing Day, those fishing for red snapper will still need a $10 Gulf Reef Fish Endorsement. For more information, visit outdooralabama.com.