An Active Gulf Shores Garden Club

lf Shores Garden Club members spent a fun afternoon working with our Junior Garden Club at Gulf Shores Elementary School showing them how to make flower arrangements. Every student went home with an arrangement. (Below) Members enjoyed attending Festival of Flowers in Cathedral Square in downtown Mobile. The club’s next monthly meeting will be at 9 a.m. on April 3 at Graham Creek Nature Preserve, 23030 Wolf Bay Dr. in Foley. Members will meet under the pavilion and tour the preserve after a business meeting. On May 1, the club will be going to Hem Haven Daylily Farm in Fairhope. Members asre also We are also going to Cooper Farm at 9 a.m. on May 6 New members and visitors are always welcome. More info: smithsharon_@hotmail.com.