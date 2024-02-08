Annual free breakfast & yard sale/bake sale Feb. 17 at Grace Lutheran in G.S.

By Al Carlson

Grace Lutheran Church will resume hosting its annual free pancake breakfast and huge yard sale/bake sale on Saturday, Feb. 17. (We had put the event on hold through the Covid years.) All residents and visitors are welcome. The church is located at 491 W 23rd Ave., in Gulf Shores.

All funds raised go to the Christian Service Center in Gulf Shores. In previous years this event has raised over $3,200.

Church members will serve free pancakes and sausage from 7-11 a.m. The breakfast is free, with an opportunity to give a voluntary cash gift to the Christian Service Center.

The yard and bake sale will begin at 7 a.m. and continue until noon. Furniture, clothes, books, household items, crafts, collectables and baked goods will be offered.

The Christian Service Center provides help to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach residents and visitors who have a financial emergency by providing food, emergency housing, gasoline, utilities and medical expenses, and helps find other resources to meet needs. The center is experiencing continued growth in the number of requests for assistance.

Grace Lutheran Church has partnered with the center to help meet the needs of our neighbors on the island. Grace Lutheran is located at the corner of West 23rd Avenue and West 4th Street, which is about three blocks northwest of the Bodenhamer Recreation Center. For more information about the breakfast or yard sale, call the church office at (251) 968-5991.