Art on the Wild Side Gulf Coast Zoo March 23

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo’s Art on the Wild Side will be held on Saturday, March 23. VIP entrance is at 5:30 p.m., and general admission is at 7 p.m. The evening will include food from the finest local restaurants, drinks, live entertainment from the ISING Live Band and photo ops with the zoo’s animal ambassadors. Attire is safari theme or cocktail.

VIP tickets include access to the entire zoo from 5:30-7 p.m., giraffe feeding, keeper chats, exclusive hors d’oeuvres, drink stations, and other event activities. General admission tickets are $125 or $100 for zoo members. Contact the zoo directly for VIP tickets and sponsor info.

The fundraiser’s online auction is from March 16 until March 23 at 9 p.m. and includes exclusive artwork from zoo animal artists, adventure packages from the zoo, local attractions, and other exquisite items. Whether they were painted with paws, claws, fur, footprints, or nose boops, the art created by your favorite zoo animals is a true masterpiece. Info: algulfcoastzoo.org or call (251) 256-7008 or email development@algulfcoastzoo.org.

“The support we receive from this fundraiser is critical for the zoo’s animal care and educational programs,” said Paula White, AGCZ’s Director of Development. “This year, your support is even more exciting, the Zoo Board of Directors have chosen to designate a portion of the proceeds to help expand the zoo’s big cat collection, with the possibility of bringing a new pair of tiger cubs or cheetahs to the zoo in the future.’’

• The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is home to more than 300 animals. Your support of this event helps provide continual care and enrichment to all of the animals who call it home.

• At the heart of the zoo’s mission is education. Your support of this event helps expand the hearts and minds of students of all ages through enriching hands-on experiences and engaging programs.