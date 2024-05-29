Baldwin County cities continue to grow at unprecedented pace

A recently released Census Bureau estimate listed Baldwin County’s (in order) Foley, Fairhope, Gulf Shores, Spanish Fort and Daphne among the 10 fast growing cities in Alabama, according to data reported in al.com and other media.

Foley is the fastest-growing city in Baldwin County and second fastest in the state behind Huntsville suburb Athens. It’s population increased five percent between 2022-2023. The city has grown 20 percent since 2020. Fairhope grew 4.6% in 2023. Both cities population will top 25,000 in 2024.

Baldwin County ranks only behind the Huntsville metropolitan area as the fsated growing in Alabama and both rank among metro the top 10 fastest growing areas in the whole country, according to hte Census Bureau estimate. Gulf Shores grew 3.5% last year (two people per day). On the Eastern Shore, Spanish Fort wasn’t far behind – up 2.5%, growing its population by 268 residents.

Mobile lost 695 residents bringing its population to 182,595 people, according to the Census, but it annexed nearly 20,000 people in its western corridor and is expected to become the second largest city in Alabama in next year’s Census estimates, according to al.com.