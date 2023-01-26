Bear Point Parade is Feb. 19

By Javan Covey

Join us for the Bear Point Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade on February 19 at 2 p.m. All of the Bear Point residents are decorating their carts and collecting beads, candy, plushies, and more to throw to all who line the streets for this celebration of community and family fun. The parade route will begin on North Bayshore passing in front of OSO Restaurant on Bay La Launch and wind through the Bear Point neighborhood ending up at OSO Restaurant for a Joe Cain Day Party. Looking forward to seeing our residents and guests for a great day! Laissez les bons temps roule