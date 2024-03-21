Central Church O.B. sunrise service will be held at The Gulf
Central Church O.B. sunrise service will be held at The Gulf
Central Church Orange Beach will host an Easter Sunday sunrise service on the Beach at 6:30 p.m. at The Gulf Restaurant overlooking Perdido Pass at 27500 Perdido Beach Blvd. A second service will be held at the same location at 10 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt will be held following the 10 a.m. service. Info: 251-256-0858 or OrangeBeach@ CentralChurch.online.
Central Church Orange Beach will also host a night of worship in the Sanroc Cay courtyard in Orange Beach at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29.