Central Church O.B. sunrise service will be held at The Gulf

Central Church Orange Beach will host an Easter Sunday sunrise service on the Beach at 6:30 p.m. at The Gulf Restaurant overlooking Perdido Pass at 27500 Perdido Beach Blvd. A second service will be held at the same location at 10 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt will be held following the 10 a.m. service. Info: 251-256-0858 or OrangeBeach@ CentralChurch.online.

Central Church Orange Beach will also host a night of worship in the Sanroc Cay courtyard in Orange Beach at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29.