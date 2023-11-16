Coastal Ballet’s Nutcracker is a 20 year South Baldwin County tradition

In addition to its two shows at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center on Dec. 8-9, Coastal Ballet will take parts of its annual production of The Nutcracker to Bon Secour, Foley and Gulf Shores this year. With a cast numbering more than 40, the troupe will perform excerpts from the Nutrcracker at South Baldwin Theater in Gulf Shores Dec. 2-3 at 2 p.m (Tickets are $20 and available at SBCT.biz). The cast, which includes Coastal Ballet director Rio Cordy, will perform during a lunch at the Copper Kettle in Foley from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 18. The classical Christmas ballet will then take over the stage at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 2 p.m. Dec.9. Tickets are $25 per adult, $10 for children ages 4-17, and free for children 3 and younger. Purchase tickets online at onthestage.tickets. Pictured: Nutcracker cast members Kyra Rose Cornwell, Lucy West, Anna Clair McCarter and Sophia Colmar.