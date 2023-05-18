Daphne Police Have Now Seen It All

A May 5 post fron the Daphne Polcie Dept. reads: “Law enforcement is often a grim occupation. We so often deal with people who are having the worst day of their lives. Sometimes we think we have seen all there is to see. But all of a sudden, there are 9-1-1 calls about a guy driving a jet ski on Hwy. 98, making us glad we do what we do. – Since this thing was tagged and street legal and he was from out of state, we sent him off with a warning and instructions to get a helmet.’’