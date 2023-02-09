Feb. 19 Bear Point Parade includes live bands at OSO

By Javan Covey

Come one! Come All! Join us for the Bear Point Mardi Gras Golf Cart Parade on February 19. All of the Bear Point residents are decorating their carts and collecting beads, candy, plushies, and more to throw to all who line the streets for this celebration of community and family fun. The Parade will start at 2p.m. The parade route will begin on North Bayshore passing in front of OSO Restaurant on Bay La Launch and wind through the Bear Point neighborhood ending up at OSO Restaurant for a Joe Cain Day Party. Music starts at noon with Bubbles Brown and Doc Johnson bands starts at 4:30. Looking forward to seeing our Orange Beach residents and guests for a great day. Laissez les bons temps rouler! Pictured: Paraders at the 2021.