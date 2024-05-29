Foley Recognizes Former Councilman Schreiber

Foley recently recognized former City Councilman Robert Schreiber for his decades of service to the country and the Foley community. Schreiber served on the council on two occasions between 1984 and 2008. He also served on the Riviera Utilities Board from 2005 until this year. He was instrumental in working with the Alabama Department of Transportation when Alabama 59 was widened from two lanes to four through Foley. Mayor Ralph Hellmich said Schreiber helped guide Foley and Riviera as the community has grown. Before his service in Foley, Schreiber served 20 years in the Marine Corps as a decorated helicopter pilot during the Vietnam Conflict. Schreiber later taught at Elberta Middle School. Schreiber and his wife of 54 years, Mary Rush, received the proclamation from Mayor Hellmich and his wife Jo (pictured). “Bob was here during a transition time when the city was growing,” Hellmich said. “Our utility was growing, and our utility family was growing. He has done so many things and throughout the whole time, I can tell you that he’s been a man of honor.”