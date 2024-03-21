Foley will buy land to expand Graham Creek Preserve

By GuyBusby

Foley City Council voted to accept a $5 million grant through the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act to buy land to add to the Graham Creek Nature Preserve. Rhe grant was announced in August, but the funds have now become available.

The GOMESA program shares revenues from offshore oil and gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico with four participating states, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

The preserve is now about 660 acres in size. The exact size of the expansion has not been determined. The goal of the land use will be conservation with habitat restoration and management as well as some public access in the future for passive recreation.

The preserve, located near Wolf Creek Drive in southeast Foley, includes 10 miles of hiking trails, two handicap-accessible boardwalks, a kayak launch and four disc golf courses.