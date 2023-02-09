Free pancakes & gumbo on Fat Tuesday at Holy Spirit

Holy Spirit Episcopal Church is having a free Fat Tuesday (Shrove Tuesday) community pancake dinner on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Fixings will include all the pancakes you can eat plus sausage and gumbo. The dinner will run from 57 p.m. at the church located at 616 W. Fort Morgan Rd. in Gulf Shores. Everyone is welcome to enjoy a fun time celebrating the end of Mardi Gras. For more information contact the church at 251-968-5988.