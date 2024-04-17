GSPD selling plush puppies to help fund its K9‘s for Kids program

Have you ever wanted your very own Gulf Shores Police K9? Well, now you can have one for a forever friend. Mara, Flex, Cairo, Edo and Darlin’ are the stuffed toy replicas now available for purchase for $20 each at GSPD Central (220 Clubhouse Dr.) Proceeds will help sustain the K9’s for Kids program. Administered by the Gulf Shores Police Assn., the program’s mission is to foster stronger community bonds and provide comfort and support to individuals during times of distress through the distribution of plush K9 stuffed replica dogs by Gulf Shores police officers. The soft companions serve as tangible symbols of compassion and reassurance, aiding officers in their outreach efforts and offering solace to children facing challenging situations such as domestic disputes, accidents, or being lost on the beach. Collaborative partnerships with donors help fund the initiative that makes these comforting companions accessible in the community via officers.