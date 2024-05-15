Johnny Cash & June Carter born on same day in Huntsville

Alabama families welcomed babies named Johnny Cash and June Carter at the same Huntsville hospital last month. June Carter Clark and Johnny Cash Davis were born on April 10, and both moms said the names were selected partly in homage to the famous musicians as well as family names.

Moms Sophie Clark and Nicole Davis told “Good Morning America” they couldn’t resist meeting when they both learned of the amazing coincidence.

“I was very shocked. I was so excited when I found out,” Clark, 22, said. “I thought it was a bizarre coincidence,’’ added Davis.

Davis told GMA they plan on calling their son Cash. Both mothers delivered at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children