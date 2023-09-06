Junie B. Jones The Musical JR. performance Sept. 29-30

Expect Excellence Community Theatre will present Junie B. Jones The Musical JR. on Friday, Sept. 29th at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 30th at 2 p.m. on the main stage of the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center. General admission is $10 and tickets can be purchased at onthestage.tickets.

From Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, the creators who brought you Dear Edwina and Dear Edwina JR., comes Junie B. Jones The Musical JR. – a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park’s best-selling books, brought to life in a delightful adaptation created specifically for Broadway Junior performers.

Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie’s best friend Lucille has found new best friends – and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary’s class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard – and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal,” and first grade has never been more exciting.

Featuring many lovable characters and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones Jr. will capture your audiences’ hearts.