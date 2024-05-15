May 17 Hope For World Golf Tourney benefits Food Pantry

TNT Business Brokers along with Hand and Stone are emerald sponsors of this year’s 10th Annual Hope for the World golf tournament. Benefits from the tournament fully support the Island Church’s Island Mobile Food Pantry. Teams are still able to register for the May 17th event being held at Glen Lakes Golf Club. Register online at theislandchurch.tv/golf/. Call Lisa for more information at 251.967.4840.