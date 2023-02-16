Orange Beach Public Beach and COASTA-AL Restaurant are now open



In the heart of the City of Orange Beach, at the intersection of State Road 161 and Perdido Beach Boulevard, you’ll find COAST-AL Orange Beach, a restaurant, outdoor bar, and retail building.

The property was once slated for condo towers, but that all changed when the City of Orange Beach reached an agreement with Orange Beach Land Company, LLC (OBLC) that is owned by Flora-Bama co-owners John McInnis and Cameron Price. As part of the agreement, the City of Orange Beach and OBLC each purchased 400 feet of beachfront property providing residents with the first city-owned beach. As part of that agreement, there’s a

designated parking area for Orange Beach city residents only with access to the new public beach area. Additional parking spaces will be shared between restaurant patrons and restaurant beachgoers.

Built on 800 feet of prime beachfront property, COAST-AL features an outdoor bar with a full kitchen, 15,000 square feet of open-air green space, and a 7,000-square-foot lifestyle retail building known as COAST-AL Clothing Company.

Phase 1 is now open daily for lunch, dinner and bar service from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday with live music every day. Parking is currently limited to Orange Beach residents and restaurant customers. It will be first come, first serve parking until Orange Beach resident passes are issued [at a future date that has yet to be determined].

Phase 2 of the project will be completed in Spring 2023 and features an additional 20,000 square feet of dining space, bringing the total to 1,200 seats available, plus an iconic 40-foot-tall landmark tower that is tied into the property.

“The vision was to remove 600 more concrete condos at the main intersection of the city roads and provide an open air space available to the public,’’ said co-owner John McInnis. “We hope Alabama and the Gulf Coast are proud of it and it becomes a destination.”

With gorgeous unobstructed pristine white beachy views, COAST-AL is sure to provide a dining and beach experience unlike any other in the area. Stroll along the water, squish your toes in the sand, walk up to enjoy a cocktail or two, and dine while watching the brightest, orange and pink sunset, immediately setting your soul at ease. The ambiance is unmatchable.

While the building process takes time, the finish line is here and the rewards are worth it. COASTAL has the community buzzing and the staff beaming.

“We saw this as an opportunity to bring people together to enjoy family, hang out with friends and to meet new friends,” said co-owner Cam Price.

With live music 365 days a year, a locally sourced menu with fresh seafood, local fare, healthy salads, and some other hearty dishes, it will surely be a gathering place in the community. Price says they will “excel in hospitality, making sure that everyone is welcome – both residents of Orange Beach, all of our locals, and people visiting this wonderful community.”

The Gulf Coast is a slice of paradise and with this new establishment being added to it, it just got a little better. This may not only be a first stop on any trip, but it just might be your forever spot, too.

More info: steve@coastalorangebeach.com or coastalorangebeach.com.