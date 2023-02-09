OWA Krewe du Kidz Feb. 11
OWA Krewe du Kidz Feb. 11
The second annual Krewe du Kidz Parade at OWA Downtown in Foley will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 2:30 p.m. The walking and non-motorized vehicle parade begins and ends at OWA Island, and the $15 on site registration from 1-2 p.m. includes an entry for prize drawings. an after party from 3-4 p.m. with DJ Patrick, face paintings, balloon animals and lawn games will follow.
Guests are encouraged to dress festively, bring their own throws, and decorate their non-motorized wagons and scooters. More info: visitowa.com.