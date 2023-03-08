Papa Rocco’s Sponsors Annual St. Patrick’s Day Walking Pub Paraded

Papa Rocco’s Sponsors Annual St. Patrick’s Day Walking Pub Parade

It was way back in 1983 when Bill McGinnes brought the concept of “warm beer & lousy pizza’’ to downtown Gulf Shores. One year later, The Island’s favorite Scotsman (by way of Michigan) assumed leadership of the annual St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) Walking Parade in his new hometown. The concept is simple: A throng of revelers – young & old, local & snowbird – follow Papa sponsored bagpipers to most of the bars in downtown Gulf Shores. Grand Marshall McGinnes may not be walking the entire route this year, but he has secured the GSPD to keep paraders safe in their journey. The procession starts around 9:30 a.m. from Papa Rocco’s, located two blocks from the beach on Hwy. 59.