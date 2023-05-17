Perdido Artists Gallery & Artworks Present Check

Perdido Artist Gallery and Artworks held their annual fundraiser for the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida. This year the artists of both galleries embellished heron blanks with their favorite art. They were on display in both galleries for two weeks. People could come in the galleries or view on the websites, vote for their favorites and bid on ones they wanted to own. Pictured: Judith Sasser of Perdido Artist Gallery and Cynthia Hobgood of Artworks presented a check to Dorothy Kaufmann and Diane Walhquist in the amount of $3,300. The funds will be used to purchase feed and much needed supplies to assist in the rehabilitation of local wildlife so they can be returned to their natural habitat. Our 2024 fundraiser will be held in February and we will be featuring owls. Check websites or facebook for more details.