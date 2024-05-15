PK Chamber hosts first ever military appreciation luncheon

Admiral Kyule Cozard will give keynote address at Grande Lagoon Yacht Club

The Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce will host its first ever military appreciation luncheon on May 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Grand Lagoon Yacht Club (10653 Gulf Beach Hwy . in Pensacola). Member tickets are $30, non-member tickets $40 and tables of eight are $250. Sponsorships are available. Tickets or more info: 850.492.4660, perdidochamber.com or info@perdidochamber.com.

The luncheon is a unique opportunity for Chamber members and veterans to come together and honor active and retired service members. Keynote speaker is (pictured) Rear Admiral Kyle Cozad (USN-ret.), who will speak about his book, “Relentless Positivity.” Event proceeds will benefit the military initiatives of the Perdido Key Area Chamber Foundation.

Cozad graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1985 and later served extensively as an instructor pilot in a variety of operational and training tours around the world. He commanded at various levels within Naval aviation and joint multi-service on five different assignments. Ashore, he served as the 22nd senior director of the White House Situation Room; Commander, Joint Task Force Guantanamo Bay, and Commander, Naval Training and Education Command.

Following a service-connected spinal cord injury in 2018, Cozad recovered and returned to full service, completing the final 30-months of a 35 year Naval career as its only wheelchair bound flag officer. An advocate for disability awareness, he competed in the 2019 DOD Warrior Games. Cozad joined the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation as the president and chief executive officer in October 2020.