Sandpiper Spring 5K on April 6 in Summerdale

Alabama Audobon and Baldwin County Sewer Servuce will hsot the Sandpiper Spring 5K on April 6 at 8 a.m. in Summerdale. The first annual event celebrates the birds that depend on the unique and vital habitats found in Baldwin County. From the sparrows in your backyards to the gulls on Baldwin’s beautiful beaches, birds are dependent on the health of area ecosystems for survival, including that of native plants and pollinators. The birds need the insects, and the insects need native plants.

The event is open toall ages . To sign up or for more info, visit alaudubon.org/event.