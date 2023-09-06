Simon Says Run/Walk for Prostate Cancer Sept. 23

The 8th Annual 5.8k Run/Walk for Prostate Cancer Awareness will be held on Sept. 23 at the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill at 7:30 a.m. The 5.8K run and walk raises awareness for the importance of early detection and funds for the Prostate Cancer Foundation, the leading philanthropic organization funding and accelerating research globally.

Registration is $30 in advance and $35 on race day. Register at active.com.

Registered participants receive burgers & beer at the post-race party at the Flora-Bama River Ole River Grill.

For more info, visit simonsaysrun.org or email gin@simonsaysrun.org.

Packet pick-up iand late registration are from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and 6-7 a.m. on Saturday.