St. Benedict’s 34d & 4th Grade Unusual Art Project

Members of the third and fourth grade classes at St. Benedict Catholic School in Elberta participated in an interesting and unusual art project recently, thanks to the Bishop Sullivan Columbiettes, a Catholic women’s organization associated with the Knights of Columbus. Member Phyllis Beam embroidered several pieces of fabric with various bible verses, such as “Love is patient. Love is kind. Love never fails.” (1 Corinthians:4-8) The women brought the fabric pieces to the school with permanent markers. The boys and girls colored the items with the help of the Columbiettes. Ms Beam then stitched them together to make a hanging piece of art called “Scripture to Live By” that will be placed in the cafeteria. Pictured with the class are from left, St. Benedict Principal Dr. Kathy McCool, Columbiettes Sally Bremer, Terri Russell, Phyllis Beam and Diane Fiduccia and classroom teacher Courtney Catalogna.