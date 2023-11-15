St. Margaret’s 50th Christmas Bazaar Dec. 2 in parish hall

The 60th Annual St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish Christmas Bazaar will be held on Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the parish center. Festivities include a bake sale, silent auction (streamed simultaneously online), local vendors, a 50/50 drawing, and a well stocked Thee Gift Shop (church vestibule & religious items). Santa Claus and his elves will also be at the bazaar, and tamales, hot dogs and burgers will also be for sale. And there will be and a raffle for a basket of cheer worth $1000.

Proceeds benefit St. Benedict Catholic School, Catholic Social Services, Mary’s Shelter, Family Promise, homeless programs and other charitable organizations. St. Margaret’s is located at the corner of Hwy. 98 West and Schumacher Street South at 600 W. Laurel Ave. in Foley.