Tennessee Residents Win Operation Reconnect’s Lady Liberty Jeep Raffle

Congratulations to Melanie and Joe Andrews. The happy winners of Operation Reconnect’s Lady Liberty Jeep came to Tacky Jacks Orange Beach from Tennessee to pick up their new ride. Tickets were sold to fund the Operation Reconnect mission to provide the “gift of time” to men, women and their families who have dealt with the difficulties from an overseas combat deployment. They are able to relax and enjoy seven nights at the beach together at no charge. Meals, condos and activities are donated by many local businesses and individuals. Pictured: Teddy Charrier, Susan Bufkin of Bufkin Air Design, the artist who painted the Jeep, Molly and Ryan Charrier of Operation Reconnect, Melanie and Joe Andrews (winners), Gina Williams and David Skipper from Tacky Jacks and Robbie May, a friend and veteran.