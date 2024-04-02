The Mudbugs & Margaritas Fest April 6

The Mudbugs & Margaritas Festival will be held on April 6 from 10 a.m. ‘til 6 p.m at Heritage Park in Foley. Tickets are $5 for those 12 and older. Vendors will serve unique, tasty crawfish dishes along with other menu items fand multiple margarita options will also be available. Craft beer from Fairhope Brewing Company will be served.

Also featured will be art, craft and home decor vendors and unique contests. Art & craft, home decor, and unique vendors, a petting zoo, bounce houses and other kids stuff.

Schedule: 10:30 – 90’s Country Revival; 12:15 – Donut hole eating contest; 12:30 – Shake it out; 1:30 – Eagles Tribute Band; 3:00- Catch the mudbugs contest; 3:15 – Beer stein holding contest; 4:00 – Doctor Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster.