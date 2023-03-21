Tickets will sell out quickly for April 29 Bald Eagle Bash

Tickets are now on sale for the 13th annual Bald Eagle Bash, scheduled on Saturday, April 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Tonsmeire Weeks Bay Resource Center on Weeks Bay. The $65 per person tickets will not be sold at the gate. This signature annual fundraiser for SALT has earned a reputation for delivering great food, great music, and a great time, all on the edges of beautiful Weeks Bay. The menu includes fresh Gulf shrimp, a low country shrimp boil, delectable desserts, beer from Fairhope Brewing Company and Braided River Brewing Company and a great selection of wine. This year’s musical entertainment will feature LadyCouch and The Dial Street Band. For more info or tickets, call 251-990-5004, email salt@southalabamalandtrust.org or visit southalabamalandtrust.org.