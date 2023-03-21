Tickets will sell out quickly for April 29 Bald Eagle Bash
Tickets will sell out quickly for April 29 Bald Eagle Bash
Tickets are now on sale for the 13th annual Bald Eagle Bash, scheduled on Saturday, April 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Tonsmeire Weeks Bay Resource Center on Weeks Bay. The $65 per person tickets will not be sold at the gate. This signature annual fundraiser for SALT has earned a reputation for delivering great food, great music, and a great time, all on the edges of beautiful Weeks Bay. The menu includes fresh Gulf shrimp, a low country shrimp boil, delectable desserts, beer from Fairhope Brewing Company and Braided River Brewing Company and a great selection of wine. This year’s musical entertainment will feature LadyCouch and The Dial Street Band. For more info or tickets, call 251-990-5004, email salt@southalabamalandtrust.org or visit southalabamalandtrust.org.