U.S. News ranks Huntsville, P-Cola among best places

The U.S. News & World Report recently ranked Pensacola and Huntsville among the best cities to live in based on value, desirability, job market and quality of life. Huntsville was ranked No. 7 on the magazine’s (down from No. 2 last year and No. 1 in 2022) Best 150 Places to Live in the U.S. list. Pensacola was ranked no. 31 among the 150 major U.S. cities included on the list.

“While quality of life remains the top priority for many Americans, a city’s value and job market are becoming increasingly important for those looking for a place to live, the magazine stated in its introduction to the list.” “White sand beaches, breathtaking sunsets and emerald green waters are often cited as reasons newcomers fall in love with the Pensacola area,” said U.S. News & World Report.

“Pensacola is characterized by a rich tapestry of multiculturalism. Native American, African, European, Asian and Latin influences form the foundation of the city’s heart and soul. Locals are quick to indulge visitors and transplants with their characteristic Southern charm and hospitality.”

Montgomery (No. 54), Mobile (No. 102) and Birmingham (No. 129) also made the list.

A total of 13 Florida cities made the list: Naples (No. 1); Sarasota (No. 11); Pensacola (No. 31); Fort Myers (No. 37); Melbourne (No. 49); Jacksonville (No. 56); Orlando (No. 68); Tallahassee (No. 75); Ocala (No. 78) ; Lakeland (No. 80); Port St. Lucie (No. 83); Daytona Beach (No. 96) and Miami (No. 123).

U.S. News’ also listed four Florida cities among its top five Fastest Growing Places in the country list: Fort Myers (No. 1); Port St. Lucie (No. 3), Daytona Beach (4) and Tallahassee (5).