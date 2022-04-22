

Upcoming Gulf of Mexico Conference (GoMCon) to bring together coastal scientists and managers from across the Gulf

Hosted by the Gulf of Mexico Alliance, GoMCon participants will collaborate on research and management in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is excited to announce the first-ever in-person Gulf of Mexico Conference (GoMCon) April 25-28 in Baton Rouge, La. More than 800 coastal scientists, managers, and professionals from federal and state agencies, academia, non-profits and industry are anticipated to attend. Participants will network, collaborate and discuss coastal research and management in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is hosting this event in partnership with the Gulf of Mexico Research Initiative and Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies. GoMCon brings together three regional meetings traditionally hosted by these organizations into a single event and emphasizes the importance of collaboration to address regional issues.

“GoMCon will be the premier event for Gulf-focused ecosystem science, coastal management, and collaboration,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance. “We are excited to welcome participants from across the region who will join the conversation and help shape the future of Gulf research and management.”

Highlights from the event, which is being held at Raising Canes River Center, will include: an opening keynote and panel discussions on increasing collaboration across sectors to address common challenges across the Gulf of Mexico; a scheduled visit from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards; a tools café where participants will learn about resources for coastal management and resilience; and more than 360 topical presentations on addressing challenges facing the Gulf of Mexico. The themes for these presentations are: resilience, climate impacts, citizen science, community outreach, habitat management and restoration, living marine resources, sediment management, water quality, and emerging issues.

The Gulf of Mexico Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the Gulf of Mexico through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 150 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, tribal governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Priority issues addressed by the Alliance include coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris.