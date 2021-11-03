Wild Women Songwriters Night Nov. 11 at ‘Bama

Wild Women Songwriters Night at the Flora-Bama Dome Stage, sponsored by Playa del Rio, will start at 6 p.m. and end sometime much later. The show, always one of the festival highlights, will include songs and a skit remembering the late CJ Watson, an honorary Wild Woman who wrote somewhere around 7,000 songs and was part of the first rock band ever to tour China.

Watson so much wanted to be part of Wild Women Songwriters Night that he allowed fest volunteer Linda Pounder to dress him up as “Mima’’ in drag, complete with a bra from the Flora-Bama rafters. Expect similar shenanigans at this year’s show.

Wild Women scheduled to play include Karen McNatt, Karen E. Reynolds, Christina Christian, Brittany Grimes, Avery Landrum, Kristen Kelly, Amanda Pruitt, Jessie Wilson, Rhonda Hart, Elaine Petty, Donna Slater, Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle, Lynn Drury, Jenna McClelland and Shawn Williams.