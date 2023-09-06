Young Professionals Support Andy Andrews’ Wisdom Harbour Education Fund
Several of our Young Professionals Task Force members gathered at The Wharf to present Andy Andrews’ Wisdom Harbour Education Fund a check for $1,000. This money was raised through our split-the-pot raffle tickets sold at some of the recent Young Professionals events. If you purchased a ticket, thank you! You made this possible and your contribution is much appreciated. Pictured: Kimberly Ray, Chris Dickhute, Andy Andrews, Derrick Cooke, Chelsey Roeck, Casey Buckner, Christina Buckner, Cory Skipper, and Andy Entrekin