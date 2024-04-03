2024 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest Winners

Winners will be exhibited at Lodge at Gulf State Park lobby in October

As usual, the judges had a very difficult time selecting the winning photos from the nearly 2,000 images that were entered in the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources 2024 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest. John Denney III took first place in the State Parks category with his image (right) of a hiker at Pulpit Rock in Cheaha State Park. Each winner will receive a prize pack and be featured in a traveling exhibit throughout 2024. When the traveling exhibit schedule is finalized, it will be posted on outdooralabama.com. The diversity of Alabama’s landscapes, native plants, wildlife and outdoor recreation opportunities make it a photographer’s paradise,” said Chris Blankenship, ADCNR Commissioner. “From the mountains in north Alabama to the state’s Gulf Coast, the winning images in this year’s Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest highlight the natural beauty of our state. Congrats to all of the winners!”

Categories also included Birds, Wildlife, Cold-Blooded Critters, Young Photographers, Scenic, Shoots & Roots, Sweet Home Alabama, Nature Recreation, and Bugs & Butterflies.

South Alabama based winners included: Chris Jessee, Black Bear Cub in Saraland; Timothy Huber, American Alligator at Meaher State Park; Arthur Davis, Green Tree Frog in Bay Minette; Matt Dees, Timber Rattlesnake at the Mobile County Environmental Studies Center; Karen Chiasson, Imperial Moth Caterpillar at Blakeley Historic State Park; Gwen Ainsworth, Sand Island Lighthouse; Lisa Floyd, Mardi Gras Parade in Fairhope; Brent Eanes, Dauphin Island Surf Fishing at Sunset; Karen Chiasson, Orange-fringed Orchid at Splinter Hill Bog in Baldwin County; Brent Eanes, Bayou La Batre Shrimping Fleet; Arthur Davis, Splinter Hill Pitcher Plant Bog in Baldwin County; Emerson Barnett (age 14), Crab in the Fowl River at Theodore. More info: outdooralabama.com/photocontest.