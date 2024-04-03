Duckman Jam April 12-13 on the Flora-Bama Beach

Riley Green headlines; Jake White, Ella Langley among guests

Country music stalwart Riley Green is bringing his two-day Duckman Jam At Flora-Bama to the beach behind the famed Lounge on the Line April 12-13. Green will be headlining both nights, and he will be joined by Tracy Lawrence and Jake Worthington on April 12, and Drake White and Ella Langley on April 13. Tickets and more info: florabama.com.

“Flora-Bama has always been a big deal to me,’’ Green said in a release. “I’ve been going there since I was a young kid, sneaking in on vacation with my family. It’s the first place I ever saw a writer’s round. I remember going down there as a teenager and standing by the stage, hoping to play.

“It’s pretty exciting to go back and have my own two-day festival there,’’ he added. “Having Tracy Lawrence and Drake White there will make it a really fun weekend.”

Davis Nix, Ryan Dyer Duo, Jonboy Storey, Tim Roberts Band, Bruce Smelley Band, Mike Diamond, Brandon Giles Band and the Dalton Bush Band are also scheduled to play the fest.

Green told AL.com in 2020 that he played daily for about three weeks during spring break early in his career.

“I think it took about 10 years off my life,” he said.

Green has been inviting his fans to raise a drink, shed a tear, and celebrate life, since his self-titled EP in 2018 went platinum behind the hit “There Was This Girl.” He performed a second mega-hit from his debut, “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” at the ACM Awards, and he followed with a chart-topping collab with Thomas Rhett, “Half of Me.” He was named the Academy of Country Music’s 2020 New Male Artist of the Year, MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year, a CMT “Listen Up Artist,” and one of CRS’s 2020 New Faces.

He opened stadium shows as direct support for Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs last year, and headlined the Rock The South Fest.

He recently released Ain’t My Last Rodeo, which includes his third No. 1 single “Different ‘Round Here” (featuring Luke Combs) and a rising single, “Damn Good Day To Leave.”

An avid sports fan, and former quarterback at Jacksonville State University, Riley recently threw out the first pitch at n LSU home game.

He is obviously and proudly influenced by the rural, small town and slower way of life in Jacksonville, Green often still plays at the Flora-Bama when on the Gulf Coast and sat in on consecutive Friday evening shows with Jack Big Earl Robertson.