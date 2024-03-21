ACF Good Life Bicycle Rides this May at GSP

The Alabama Coastal Foundation Good Life Bicycle Ride will feature four options originating from The Lodge @ Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores in May. Take a relaxing, scenic bicycle ride through the beautiful backcountry trails of Gulf State Park on Life Ride on Saturday, May 4’Tuesday, May 7;Thursday, May 9 and Saturday, May 11. Riders will meet at 8:30 a.m. in parking lot to the east of Lake Shelby Playground (20110 AL-135, Gulf Shores) and the ride will begin at 9 a.m. A suggested rest/hydration stop is the GSP Nature Center, where visitors can learn about the coastal environment from a naturalists. Please click the sponsor button at the top of the page if you are interested in supporting this fun event in 2024! (Sponsor deadline is noon on March 21. For more info, email apryor@joinACF.org or visit joinACF.org.