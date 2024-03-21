Youth-Reach Golf Tourney April 12 at Peninsula

The 12th Annual Youth-Reach Gulf Coast Golf Tournament will be held April 12 at Peninsula Golf and Racquet Club in Gulf Shores. Check-in and breakfast start at 8 a.m., and the tourney kicks off with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Format is four-man scramble and tourney competitions include closest to the pin, longest drive, straightest drive and longest putt. The entry fee is $800 per team or $200 per player and includes breakfast, a great lunch, golf towel nice tumbler, green fees and range balls. Tournament sponsorship ranging from hole to title are also being solicited. Call (251) 967-4809, email caleb@youth-reach.org or visit youthreachgc.org or more info.

Youth-Reach Gulf Coast is a non-profit Christ-centered home set on a beautiful 81-acre campus east of Summerdale. The program is designed to remold the values and turn around the lives of at-risk young men, ages 18-22. Founded in 1984, the program’s focuses on structure and a balanced family and home life. It is a long-term program intended to heal past wounds and restore families.

The 3rd Annual Joey Jones Celebrity Golf Tournament at Kiva Dunes in Gulf Shores on May 14 will also serve as a Youth-Reach fundraiser.