Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Welcomes New Residents

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has announced the two newest members of its animal family, Ostriches Poppy and Clover. Poppy and Clover arrived at the zoo at the end of 2023 thanks to the generosity of sponsor Fedok Plastic Surgery. They have been in a special rearing yard of the exhibit as they acclimated and continued to grow. Now at 6 months old, they are able to join the zoo’s existing ostrich Netty and giraffe Benjamin and Akayla in the zoo’s giraffe exhibit. Animal care team members describe Poppy as the most outgoing of the two, she is very inquisitive about her surroundings and the first to investigate new things. Clover is more laid back and tends to follow Poppy’s lead. Both love to start their day dancing and running together to stretch their growing legs. “They are very entertaining to watch as they continue to grow and interact with Netty and the giraffe, and we invite everyone to visit the zoo and learn more about them,” said Joel Hamilton, Zoo Executive Director. Ostriches are the largest and heaviest flightless bird. They make up for their lack of flying by being the fastest bird on land with the ability to run up to 43 miles per hour. You can visit Poppy and Clover at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, daily from 9 am – 4 pm. Learn more at alabamagulfcoastzoo.org.