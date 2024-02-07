O.B. Garden Club Game Day Salad luncheon Feb. 21

Tickets are on sale for the 36th Annual Orange Beach Garden Club Game Day and Salad Luncheon. The theme is “Butterfly Gardens”. This popular event takes place on February 21st at the Orange Beach Event Center located at The Wharf, 4671 Wharf Pkwy W. Get your tickets today!!! Doors open at 9:30am, with card games, dominoes, etc. starting at 10am. Bring your friends or get to know new friends! Play your favorite game or learn a new one. Tickets for the event are $35 and sold only in advance at Orange Beach Senior Activity Center, 26251 Canal Road and at Emporium at C, 25405 Perdido Beach Blvd. next to the Orange Beach Rouses. Lunch buffet with dessert and door prize are included, and there will be raffle tickets on sale at the door for 20 huge gift baskets. Proceeds benefit Orange Beach Garden Club which supports the City of Orange Beach Police, Fire Department and Environmental Services including such projects as Arbor Day, Scholarships, Butterfly Garden on the Hugh Branyon Trail, Light Up Orange Beach Christmas decoration contest, and a host of other community projects. The Orange Beach Garden Club meets monthly on the fourth Tuesday of each month for lunch and a program. More info: Yo Johnson at 205-613-0001.

Pictured: OBGC members preparing for the 2023 luncehon. The theme was “Wild at Heart – Celebrating the Orange Beach Wildlife Center.’’