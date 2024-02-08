Renovations Planned At Historic Foley Art Center

Repairs and preservation work are planned at the building that houses the Foley Art Center, one of the oldest structures in the city, following action by the City Council. The council voted Tuesday, Jan. 2, to approve replacing rotten siding and to encapsulate the foundation at the building on North McKenzie Street. Jeff Phillips, Foley construction manager, said the work will help preserve the historic structure. This encapsulation will completely seal the underside so no moisture will get to those floors. The building was constructed around 1905, before Foley was incorporated in 1915. The structure housed the office of Claude Peteet Real Estate for several decades. The office closed after Peteet’s death in the 1960s and was not used again for almost 50 years. The building was later acquired by the city of Foley and now houses the Foley Art Center.