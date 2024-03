April 1 O. B. Community Potluck is spaghetti night

By Dianne McElroy

Greetings. We will have the next dinner on Monday, April 1 at 6 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center (27235 Canal Rd.) The entree’ will be spaghetti and meatballs. We invite you to bring a side dish or dessert to compliment our entree’. Look forward to seeing everyone on April Fools Day for a great meal.