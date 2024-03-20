G.S. Breakfast w. Bunny March 23 at Erie Meyer

The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance in the City of Gulf Shores to enjoy breakfast with families on Saturday, March 23, at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Beginning at 8 a.m., a traditional pancake breakfast with sausage, eggs, and bacon will be served, and children will have an opportunity to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will also be onsite with a few of their furry friends from the zoo! There will also be raffle ticket drawings.” Admission is $5 each, while children 3 years old and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased