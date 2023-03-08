Art on the Wild Side slated March 25 at AL Gulf Coast Zoo

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has combined its former two fundraisers, Animal Art Safari and Night on the Wild Side, into one amazing onsite spring event. Art on the Wild Side will be held on Saturday, March 25. VIP entrance is at 5:30 p.m., and general admission is at 7 p.m. The evening will include food from the finest local restaurants, drinks, live entertainment and photo ops with the zoo’s animal ambassadors. Attire is safari theme or cocktail. VIP tickets include access to the entire zoo from 5:30-7 p.m., giraffe feeding, keeper chats, exclusive hors d’oeuvres, drink stations, and other event activities. General admission tickets are $150 or $125 for zoo members. Contact the zoo directly for VIP tickets and sponsor ifno. The fundraiser’s online auction is from March 18-25 and includes exclusive artwork from zoo animal artists, adventure packages from the zoo, local attractions, and other exquisite items. Info: algulfcoastzoo.org. The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo relies on donations to support its mission to inspire personal responsibility for the conservation of the natural world. Funds raised at this event support: • Animal care (daily diets, healthcare, activities) to over 300 animals each day. It costs approximately $5,000 per week to feed the zoo’s residents..